Twin giant panda cubs, who were born at Madrid Zoo on Monday, are seen in an incubator. Photo: Madrid Zoo via Reuters Twin giant panda cubs, who were born at Madrid Zoo on Monday, are seen in an incubator. Photo: Madrid Zoo via Reuters
Wiggling twin panda cubs born to Hua Zui Ba at zoo in Spain’s capital

  • Mother panda Hua Zui Ba gave birth to the first at around 8:30am on Monday after hours of labour, while the second followed just after midday
  • Two technicians from China’s Chengdu panda breeding centre will help local vets care for the pair, whose sex has not yet been determined

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Madrid

Updated: 10:10pm, 7 Sep, 2021

