Twin giant panda cubs, who were born at Madrid Zoo on Monday, are seen in an incubator. Photo: Madrid Zoo via Reuters
Wiggling twin panda cubs born to Hua Zui Ba at zoo in Spain’s capital
- Mother panda Hua Zui Ba gave birth to the first at around 8:30am on Monday after hours of labour, while the second followed just after midday
- Two technicians from China’s Chengdu panda breeding centre will help local vets care for the pair, whose sex has not yet been determined
