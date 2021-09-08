Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters
Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing foundation’s bank account over ‘criminal record’
- The artist says he was told to move funds out of the account in Switzerland because of a new bank policy
- Ai was detained for 81 days in 2011, but says he has never been formally charged or convicted of a crime
Topic | Ai Weiwei
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters