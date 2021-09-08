Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters
Ai Weiwei
World /  Europe

Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing foundation’s bank account over ‘criminal record’

  • The artist says he was told to move funds out of the account in Switzerland because of a new bank policy
  • Ai was detained for 81 days in 2011, but says he has never been formally charged or convicted of a crime

Topic |   Ai Weiwei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:27am, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei speaks during an interview with Reuters in Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE