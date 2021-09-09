Policemen secure the courthouse in Paris as the trial over the November 2015 terrorist attacks begins inside. Photo: EPA-EFE
France opens trial over 2015 Paris attacks, with main suspect saying he is ‘an Islamic State soldier’
- The attacks killed 130 people in multiple places across the French capital, but Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group
- Security at the courtroom was high. The trial is expected to last nine months, with nearly 1,800 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers
Topic | France
