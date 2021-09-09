People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Italian police warn of armed attacks by anti-vaxxers at Green Pass protests

  • Police searched the homes of eight people suspected of planning violence during protests this weekend in Rome
  • The Green Pass was initially needed to enter many public venues, but its scope has gradually been widened

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:48pm, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE