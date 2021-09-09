People protest against the Green Pass scheme in Milan on September 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Italian police warn of armed attacks by anti-vaxxers at Green Pass protests
- Police searched the homes of eight people suspected of planning violence during protests this weekend in Rome
- The Green Pass was initially needed to enter many public venues, but its scope has gradually been widened
