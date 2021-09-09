The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small dinghies has risen this year. Photo: Reuters The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small dinghies has risen this year. Photo: Reuters
Britain stokes tensions with France over plans to turn away migrant boats

  • Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Paris will not accept any ‘financial blackmail’ from London over its decision to turn dinghies back to France
  • Charities said the move would put the lives of migrants at risk

Updated: 8:55pm, 9 Sep, 2021

