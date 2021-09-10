Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
Alexander Lukashenko claims ‘breakthrough’ on union between Belarus and Russia
- The leader met Putin in Moscow on Thursday, seeking support amid sanctions imposed by the West
- Some 28 programmes have been worked out, according to Lukashenko, who said the agreements with Russia would not lead to a loss of the country’s independence
Topic | Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP