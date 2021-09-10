Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
Belarus
World /  Europe

Alexander Lukashenko claims ‘breakthrough’ on union between Belarus and Russia

  • The leader met Putin in Moscow on Thursday, seeking support amid sanctions imposed by the West
  • Some 28 programmes have been worked out, according to Lukashenko, who said the agreements with Russia would not lead to a loss of the country’s independence

Topic |   Belarus
DPA
DPA

Updated: 4:11am, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk in the hall during a joint press conference in the Kremlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE