A woman takes pictures of flames as they rip through a wooded area amid forest fires in Sierra Bermeja. Photo: DPA
Firefighter dies battling Spain wildfire as more than 900 forced to evacuate
- The blaze has burned through around 2,000 hectares of the densely forested area known as the Sierra Bermeja
- More than 300 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which has yet to be brought under control
Topic | Natural disasters
A woman takes pictures of flames as they rip through a wooded area amid forest fires in Sierra Bermeja. Photo: DPA