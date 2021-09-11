Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in April. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew served with papers in US sex assault lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
- The complaint was delivered to the British royal’s home in Windsor, England
- Giuffre sued Andrew last month, alleging he sexually abused her at the home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, when she was under 18
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
