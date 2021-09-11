Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives outside 10 Downing Street in London on Friday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Boris Johnson says September 11 attackers failed to make world live in fear
- The prime minister’s video message will be played at a ceremony in London on Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks
- Sixty-seven British nationals were among those killed when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania
Topic | Terrorism
