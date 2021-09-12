French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy
World /  Europe

French film on illegal abortion in the 1960s wins top prize at Venice festival

  • Happening (L’événement) by director Audrey Diwan wowed viewers with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination
  • Critics called the line-up one of the best in years as many films had been held back because of the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Italy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:40am, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE