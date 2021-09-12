French director Audrey Diwan holds the Golden Lion award for her film L'Evenement at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
French film on illegal abortion in the 1960s wins top prize at Venice festival
- Happening (L’événement) by director Audrey Diwan wowed viewers with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination
- Critics called the line-up one of the best in years as many films had been held back because of the coronavirus pandemic
