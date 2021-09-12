Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

UK abandoning Covid-19 vaccine passport plans, health chief says

  • Britain may also soon drop mandatory testing for returning travellers as part of a further easing of restrictions to be announced this week
  • Cases remain high, but with more than 80 per cent of over-16s double-jabbed, hospitalisation and deaths have remained lower than in previous waves

Topic |   Coronavirus UK
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:04pm, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE