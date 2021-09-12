Anti-vaccine protesters hold placards as they take part in a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations in Britain earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
UK abandoning Covid-19 vaccine passport plans, health chief says
- Britain may also soon drop mandatory testing for returning travellers as part of a further easing of restrictions to be announced this week
- Cases remain high, but with more than 80 per cent of over-16s double-jabbed, hospitalisation and deaths have remained lower than in previous waves
