Vatican Swiss Guard’s new barracks designed to include women, newspaper reports
- The new barracks of the Vatican Swiss Guard will be designed to accommodate female guards even though they are not yet allowed, it was reported
- Nearly all of the Swiss Guard are single men who live in a communal barracks just inside the Vatican gate
