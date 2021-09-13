Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik attends the Royal Run in Odense, Denmark on Sunday. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix / Tim Kildeborg Jensen via Reuters
Thousands of Danes join Crown Prince Frederik for Royal Run event
- The Royal Run was launched in 2018 to mark Frederik‘s 50th birthday. Last year’s run was cancelled, and another race was postponed in May
- Nearly 79,000 people registered to join the runs in Sonderborg, Aalborg, Odense, Copenhagen and on the island of Bornholm
