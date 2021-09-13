Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo on the campaign trail in Rouen, Normandy, France on Sunday. Photo: AP
Marine Le Pen and Anne Hidalgo kick off campaigns to become France’s first female president
- The far-right National Rally party’s Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Hidalgo, both launched their presidential campaigns
- Le Pen and Hidalgo join a growing list of challengers to centrist President Emmanuel Macron
Topic | France
