An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

No need for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots yet for most people, scientists find

  • In a review published in The Lancet, a panel of scientists said there was no ‘credible evidence’ for vaccines’ protection ‘substantially declining’
  • Studies indicate vaccination is 95 per cent effective against severe disease, on average, and more than 80 per cent at preventing infection, they found

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:33pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE