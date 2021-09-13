An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
No need for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots yet for most people, scientists find
- In a review published in The Lancet, a panel of scientists said there was no ‘credible evidence’ for vaccines’ protection ‘substantially declining’
- Studies indicate vaccination is 95 per cent effective against severe disease, on average, and more than 80 per cent at preventing infection, they found
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An elderly patient receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP