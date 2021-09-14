Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, second right, cheers after seeing the exit poll results of the Labour Party's election event in Folkets Hus, Oslo on Monday. Photo: NTB / AFP
Norway’s left-wing opposition, headed by Labour’s Jonas Gahr Store, wins general election
- The five opposition parties were seen winning 98 of the 169 seats in parliament, enough to unseat the centre-right coalition headed by Erna Solberg
- The Labour Party and Store, who will in all likelihood become the next prime minister, could possibly even win an absolute majority in parliament
