Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, second right, cheers after seeing the exit poll results of the Labour Party's election event in Folkets Hus, Oslo on Monday. Photo: NTB / AFP
Norway’s left-wing opposition, headed by Labour’s Jonas Gahr Store, wins general election

  • The five opposition parties were seen winning 98 of the 169 seats in parliament, enough to unseat the centre-right coalition headed by Erna Solberg
  • The Labour Party and Store, who will in all likelihood become the next prime minister, could possibly even win an absolute majority in parliament

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:13am, 14 Sep, 2021

