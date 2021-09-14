Anti-vaccination protesters in London on September 8. All children aged 12-15 will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, the British government announced on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE Anti-vaccination protesters in London on September 8. All children aged 12-15 will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, the British government announced on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Anti-vaccination protesters in London on September 8. All children aged 12-15 will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, the British government announced on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: UK announces it will offer vaccinations to children over age of 12

  • The programme will be rolled out at schools, with the consent of parents or guardians, according to the health ministry
  • Vaccinating children has become a thorny issue in Britain, despite other countries pushing ahead with jabs for youngsters

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00am, 14 Sep, 2021

