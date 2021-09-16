Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Britain’s Boris Johnson demotes foreign minister Dominic Raab in cabinet revamp
- Raab, who has been under fire for his handling of the Afghan crisis, will now serve in the lesser role of justice secretary
- He will be replaced by Trade Secretary Liz Truss, the second woman in British history to hold the post
