Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, is seen in a temporary courtroom set up at the Palais de Justice of Paris on Wednesday. Courtroom sketch: Benoit Peyrucq via AFP
Suspect in 2015 Paris attacks says deaths of 130 were ‘nothing personal’
- Key defendant Salah Abdeslam tells court the coordinated killings were in retaliation for French air strikes on the Islamic State group
- Abdeslam is the only survivor from a cell of gunmen and suicide bombers behind one of the worst terror attacks to hit the West
Topic | Paris terror attacks
