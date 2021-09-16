Britain's newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP Britain's newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP
Britain's newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Liz Truss is the UK’s new foreign minister. Here are her views on China, US and EU

  • Liz Truss replaces Dominic Raab as foreign minister
  • She has called for the world to ‘get tough with China’

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:10am, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP Britain's newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP
Britain's newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE