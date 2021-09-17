Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, visits a community college in London in June 2015. Photo: AP
Prince Philip’s will to be sealed to protect Queen Elizabeth’s dignity, court rules
- The document will remain private for at least 90 years, with no copy to be made for the record or kept on the court file
- The move follows a convention dating back more than a century, with over 30 royal wills currently held in a court safe
Topic | Royalty
