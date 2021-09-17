A newly discovered drawing attributed to Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh is on display at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered
- Study for ‘Worn Out’, a sketch that had been hidden in a private collection for over a century, goes on display for the first time in Amsterdam
- The piece was made by van Gogh in November 1882, when he was just beginning his career
Topic | Art
