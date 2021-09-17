The 2015 Paris Agreement called for capping global warming at well below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees. File photo: Reuters The 2015 Paris Agreement called for capping global warming at well below 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees. File photo: Reuters
COP26 Glasgow climate summit at risk of failure, UN chief warns

  • COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres says ‘mistrust’ between developed and developing countries needs to be overcome

Reuters

Updated: 11:45am, 17 Sep, 2021

