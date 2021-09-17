Clive Sinclair, founder of Sinclair Radionics, displays his company’s ‘Microvision’ portable television in New York in 1977. Photo: AP
Clive Sinclair, British computing pioneer, dies aged 81
- Sinclair came to prominence in 1973 with the world’s first ‘slimline’ pocket calculator, before launching the iconic ZX Spectrum about a decade later
- He will also be remembered for the Sinclair C5, an ill-fated electric tricycle once heralded as the future of eco-friendly transport
