Outgoing Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld delivers a statement at her ministry in The Hague on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE Outgoing Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld delivers a statement at her ministry in The Hague on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Second Dutch minister quits as Afghanistan scandal widens

  • Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld steps down after colleague Sigrid Kaag’s exit, in what may be the first such resignations in the West following the fall of Kabul
  • British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was demoted during a cabinet reshuffle earlier this week

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:36am, 18 Sep, 2021

