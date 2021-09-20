Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Spain
World /  Europe

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma

  • After a week-long build-up of seismic activity, authorities were prompted to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people
  • The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption on Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted in 1971

Topic |   Spain
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:31am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE