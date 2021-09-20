Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Volcano erupts on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma
- After a week-long build-up of seismic activity, authorities were prompted to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people
- The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption on Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted in 1971
Topic | Spain
Lava and smoke are seen following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday. Photo: Reuters