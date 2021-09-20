Pope Francis speaks from the window of his study overlooking St Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis opens conference on child sex abuse ‘crisis’
- The multi-day event brings together Church representatives from 20 countries in the Polish capital Warsaw
- Since last year, the Vatican has sanctioned eight Polish bishops accused of covering up abuse, as well as a cardinal
