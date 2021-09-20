King Willem-Alexander places a stone in an act of remembrance when unveiling a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam’s Jewish Quarter on Sunday. Photo: AP
Dutch Holocaust memorial opens in Amsterdam after years of legal dispute
- It is the first memorial to name all 102,000 Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were murdered by the Nazis during World War II
- Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said that during the German occupation, the city did not sufficiently protect the Jewish population from persecution
