French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune, left, and Germany’s Minister of State for European Affairs Michael Roth. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU backs France; India’s Modi vows to ‘act jointly’ with Macron in Indo-Pacific amid Aukus fallout
- Germany’s Europe Minister says France’s diplomatic crisis is a ‘wake-up call’ for the EU to unite on foreign and security policy
- Meanwhile, France and India say they will deepen partnership in the Indo-Pacific to promote ‘regional stability ... while ruling out any form of hegemony’
Topic | France
French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune, left, and Germany’s Minister of State for European Affairs Michael Roth. Photo: EPA-EFE