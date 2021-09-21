Residents in Los Llanos de Aridane were given one hour to pack up and flee. Photo: AFP Residents in Los Llanos de Aridane were given one hour to pack up and flee. Photo: AFP
Volcanoes
La Palma residents given 1 hour to flee as lava hits coast on Canary Islands

  • Regional leader Angel Victor Torres said emergency services were powerless to stop the lava’s ‘inexorable’ advance to the sea
  • Authorities say that as lava hits the sea, it could create a cloud of toxic gases and possibly explosions as the molten rock cools rapidly

Reuters
Updated: 10:45pm, 21 Sep, 2021

