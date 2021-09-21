Residents in Los Llanos de Aridane were given one hour to pack up and flee. Photo: AFP
La Palma residents given 1 hour to flee as lava hits coast on Canary Islands
- Regional leader Angel Victor Torres said emergency services were powerless to stop the lava’s ‘inexorable’ advance to the sea
- Authorities say that as lava hits the sea, it could create a cloud of toxic gases and possibly explosions as the molten rock cools rapidly
