All viruses mutate over time, including Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Image: National Institutes of Health handout via EPA-EFE
Delta overwhelming other coronavirus variants of concern, says WHO
- Less than one per cent each of the Alpha, Beta and Gamma strains are now circulating, according to the international health body’s technical lead on Covid-19
- Three of the five variants of interest – Eta, Iota and Kappa – are being downgraded to variants under monitoring
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
