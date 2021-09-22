A Xiaomi Mi 5G smartphone is on display inside a store in Barcelona, Spain in January 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns
- Flagship Xiaomi phones sold in Europe can detect and censor terms such as ‘Free Tibet’ and ‘Long live Taiwan independence’, says the state cybersecurity body
- The capability in the Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the region but can be remotely activated, the report adds
Topic | China-EU relations
