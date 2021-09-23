Smog obscures the view of Tehran from the Saad Abad mountain north of the Iranian capital in January. Photo: AFP
Air pollution kills 7 million a year, says WHO as it tightens guidelines
- The global health body has issued new air quality recommendations for the first time since 2005, hoping to promote clean energy and prevent deaths and illness
- But scientists fear some countries will have trouble implementing them, given that much of the world has failed to meet the older, less stringent standards
Topic | Climate change
Smog obscures the view of Tehran from the Saad Abad mountain north of the Iranian capital in January. Photo: AFP