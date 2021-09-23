Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA
Llama antibodies show ‘significant potential’ as coronavirus treatment
- Nanobodies from the animals used in the form of a nasal spray could effectively target the virus that causes Covid-19
- This would provide a cheaper and easier alternative to human antibodies taken from recovered coronavirus patients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA