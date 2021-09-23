Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA
Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA
World /  Europe

Llama antibodies show ‘significant potential’ as coronavirus treatment

  • Nanobodies from the animals used in the form of a nasal spray could effectively target the virus that causes Covid-19
  • This would provide a cheaper and easier alternative to human antibodies taken from recovered coronavirus patients

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:20am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA
Chains of llama nanobodies significantly reduced signs of Covid-19 when given to infected animal models. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE