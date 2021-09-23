A new French nuclear submarine is seen in the Naval Group shipyard in Cherbourg, France in July 2019. Photo: AFP A new French nuclear submarine is seen in the Naval Group shipyard in Cherbourg, France in July 2019. Photo: AFP
A new French nuclear submarine is seen in the Naval Group shipyard in Cherbourg, France in July 2019. Photo: AFP
Aukus fallout: French submarine builder to send Australia invoice for scrapped ‘contract of the century’

  • France’s Naval Group is seeking compensation after Australia decided to go with nuclear-powered vessels from the US and Britain instead
  • Australia had previously complained that the project was years late and well over budget

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:40am, 23 Sep, 2021

