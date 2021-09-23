British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th session UN General Assembly, warning of desertification, droughts, crop failures and mass movements of humanity if action is not taken to reduce rising temperatures. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson says world must ‘grow up’ on climate change and stop trashing planet
- The British PM told the UN General Assembly that it is now or never if the world is to meet its goal of limiting temperature rise
- He will host a major climate summit in Glasgow in October. He also cited Kermit the Frog, saying it’s ‘easy’ to be green
Topic | Climate change
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th session UN General Assembly, warning of desertification, droughts, crop failures and mass movements of humanity if action is not taken to reduce rising temperatures. Photo: AFP