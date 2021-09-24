English actor Daniel Craig poses for a picture while wearing the honorary rank of commander he received from the Royal Navy. Photo: Lee Blease/Ministry of Defence via PA Media/DPA
James Bond star Daniel Craig made honorary Royal Navy commander, same rank as 007
- The honour comes as the actor makes his final outing as the British superspy in No Time To Die, set for its world premiere after months of coronavirus delay
- The navy and UK ministry of defence worked with the filmmakers, and the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon features in the film’s trailer
