The Palace of Westminster in London. A British parliamentary group is investigating the actions of British banks operating in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Inquiry launched into role of British banks in Hong Kong in ‘suppression’ of rights
- Britain’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Hong Kong will consider whether banks including HSBC helped China punish pro-democracy activists
- The inquiry is seeking witness statements from activists who have had their bank accounts frozen, as happened to fugitive former lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung
Topic | Britain
