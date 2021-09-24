The Palace of Westminster in London. A British parliamentary group is investigating the actions of British banks operating in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP The Palace of Westminster in London. A British parliamentary group is investigating the actions of British banks operating in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Inquiry launched into role of British banks in Hong Kong in ‘suppression’ of rights

  • Britain’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Hong Kong will consider whether banks including HSBC helped China punish pro-democracy activists
  • The inquiry is seeking witness statements from activists who have had their bank accounts frozen, as happened to fugitive former lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 4:33pm, 24 Sep, 2021

