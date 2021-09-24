Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain scrambles for truck drivers as queues form at petrol stations amid shortage
- BP temporarily closed some 1,200 petrol stations due to driver shortages
- The trucking industry body urged the government to allow short-term visas for international drivers to enter Britain and fill the gap
Topic | Britain
