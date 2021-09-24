Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE
Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain scrambles for truck drivers as queues form at petrol stations amid shortage

  • BP temporarily closed some 1,200 petrol stations due to driver shortages
  • The trucking industry body urged the government to allow short-term visas for international drivers to enter Britain and fill the gap

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:18pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE
Queues formed at some petrol stations in London on Friday as motorists rushed to fill up. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE