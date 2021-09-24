British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain offers to renew cooperation with France as submarine deal spat simmers

  • British PM Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron that he wants to ‘re-establish cooperation’ cooperation along common interests
  • The diplomatic crisis brought relations between Paris and London to their worst since Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU

Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:54pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE