British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo: AFP
Britain offers to renew cooperation with France as submarine deal spat simmers
- British PM Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron that he wants to ‘re-establish cooperation’ cooperation along common interests
- The diplomatic crisis brought relations between Paris and London to their worst since Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU
Topic | Britain
