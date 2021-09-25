Teacher Sabina Nessa was found dead on September 17 in a park minutes from her London home. Photo: Metropolitan Police handout via AFP
Sabina Nessa vigil: London shaken by killing of another young woman out walking
- The teacher’s death minutes from her home is the second high-profile case this year, fuelling fears that women aren’t safe in Britain’s capital
- Six months ago, Sara Everard was abducted and killed in March as she walked home in another part of the city
Topic | Crime
