Sabina Nessa vigil: London shaken by killing of another young woman out walking

  • The teacher’s death minutes from her home is the second high-profile case this year, fuelling fears that women aren’t safe in Britain’s capital
  • Six months ago, Sara Everard was abducted and killed in March as she walked home in another part of the city

Associated Press
Updated: 4:09am, 25 Sep, 2021

Teacher Sabina Nessa was found dead on September 17 in a park minutes from her London home. Photo: Metropolitan Police handout via AFP Teacher Sabina Nessa was found dead on September 17 in a park minutes from her London home. Photo: Metropolitan Police handout via AFP
