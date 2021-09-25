Chancellor Angela Merkel and Armin Laschet (right) at an election campaign in Aachen, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany election: Angela Merkel seeks to swing tight race to her party in final campaign push
- The German chancellor appeared on the campaign trail one last time to stump for her would-be successor Armin Laschet
- The race is too close to call with polls showing Laschet and front-runner Olaf Scholz running neck and neck ahead of the election on Sunday
Topic | Germany
