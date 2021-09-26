A young wild boar roams a street foraging for food in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Rome is being invaded by groups of rubbish-seeking wild boars
- Entire families of wild boars have emerged from the parks in search of food in Rome’s overflowing rubbish bins
- As Rome gears up for a local election, the boar invasion has been used as a political weapon to attack the mayor over the city’s rubbish collection problems
Topic | Italy
A young wild boar roams a street foraging for food in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters