A young wild boar roams a street foraging for food in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters A young wild boar roams a street foraging for food in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters
Rome is being invaded by groups of rubbish-seeking wild boars

  • Entire families of wild boars have emerged from the parks in search of food in Rome’s overflowing rubbish bins
  • As Rome gears up for a local election, the boar invasion has been used as a political weapon to attack the mayor over the city’s rubbish collection problems

Associated Press
Updated: 4:07am, 26 Sep, 2021

