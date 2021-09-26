Lava flows from Tijarafe following the new eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ash cloud closes Spain’s La Palma airport as new volcanic vent emerges
- The volcano has been erupting for a week and scientists said another volcanic vent had opened up, exposing islanders to possible new dangers
- La Palma Airport operator Aena said the airport was ‘inoperative’ due to the accumulation of ash
Topic | Spain
