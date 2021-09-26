Customers queue in their cars to access an Asda petrol station in East London, Britain on Saturday. Photo: AFP
UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis
- The short-term visas come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries
- A tanker drivers shortage has caused queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel
