A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters
British police arrest man over murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa
- The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained early on Sunday, in a ‘significant’ development’ in the case
- The teacher, 28, had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on September 17
Topic | Britain
A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters