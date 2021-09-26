A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters
A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

British police arrest man over murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa

  • The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained early on Sunday, in a ‘significant’ development’ in the case
  • The teacher, 28, had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on September 17

Topic |   Britain
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:41pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters
A makeshift memorial is seen during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE