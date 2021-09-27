Ed Miliband at the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton, UK on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg Ed Miliband at the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton, UK on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Labour climate chief Ed Miliband says Boris Johnson is ‘miles off’ UN climate success

  • Miliband said Johnson must do the ‘hard yards of diplomacy’ if he wants any kind of success at the COP26 climate change conference in November
  • Some politicians fear the United Nations’ summit is about to throw away what is seen as a last chance to tackle the climate crisis before it is too late

Updated: 1:12am, 27 Sep, 2021

