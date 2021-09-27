Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir in Reykjavik on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Iceland elects Europe’s first female-majority parliament, a landmark for gender equality
- After all votes were counted on Sunday, female candidates held 33 seats in Iceland’s 63-seat parliament
- The three parties in the outgoing coalition government led by Katrin Jakobsdottir won a total of 37 seats and appeared likely to continue in power
Topic | Iceland
