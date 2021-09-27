Couples pose during a nationwide referendum day on same-sex marriage, in the Swiss capital Bern on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Switzerland votes to make same-sex marriage legal by near two-thirds majority
- Switzerland is one of the last countries in western Europe to legalise gay marriage
- The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to get married, and to adopt children unrelated to them
Topic | Switzerland
