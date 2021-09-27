Activists of the Unione Donne Sammarinesi San Marino’s women union camp celebrate the decriminalisation of abortion in San Marino on Sunday. Photo: AP
San Marino residents vote overwhelmingly to legalise abortion
- Voters approved making abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. It will also be legal beyond that point if the woman’s life or health is at risk
- San Marino, one of the world’s oldest republics, had been one of the last European states that still criminalised abortion
Topic | Italy
