San Marino residents vote overwhelmingly to legalise abortion

  • Voters approved making abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. It will also be legal beyond that point if the woman’s life or health is at risk
  • San Marino, one of the world’s oldest republics, had been one of the last European states that still criminalised abortion

Associated Press
Updated: 7:31am, 27 Sep, 2021

